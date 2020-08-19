UrduPoint.com
Several Shops,godown,plaza Gutted In Sargodha Fire Incident

Several shops,godown,plaza gutted in Sargodha fire incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in warehouse situated in Block no.1 in Sargodha city in which as many as 60 shops,plaza and goods worth million of rupees gutted.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here on Wednesday,the fire broke out in a hosiery and shoes warehouse late Tuesday night,which immediately engulfed the adjoining shops and warehouses.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 fire fighting teams, senior police officials and district administration officials reached the site.

Heavy contingent of police also reached the site and adjoining shops were evacuated, while blaze affected more than 60 shops including shoes, books, shopping bags, plastic goods and other items,while the roof of a plaza caved in.

Rescue-1122 said four persons including Bilal Naseem 23, Ashfaq 20, Qaiser Shehzad 33, and Mohammad Ramzan 29, received burn injuries and were shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue-1122 District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah supervised the firefighting operation.

He said that rescue teams faced difficulties in extinguished fire due to encroachment,but fire was brought under control after hectic efforts.

Earlier,DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh also visited the spot and Rescue official briefed him on the fire.

Rescue officials in their initial report said the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

Commissioner Sargodha formed a committee headed by a deputy commissioner to investigate the incident.

