Several South Punjab Political Leaders Join PPP In Meeting With Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 09:34 PM

A number of political leaders of South Punjab on Wednesday called on Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A number of political leaders of South Punjab on Wednesday called on Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House, here on Wednesday.

These leaders announced to join the PPP in the meeting while Asif Zardari welcomed the decision of the political leaders from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Okara and Khanewal.

Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi, Qutab Fareed Kareja, Sardar Shamshir Mazari, Syed Qayem Ali Shamsi, Sardar Allah Bakhsh Leghari, Pir Jaffer Muzzamil Shah, Mian Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Ghafoor Arain and Yasir Atta Qureshi announced to join the party in the meeting.

