Several Steps Being Taken By FESCO To Facilitate Consumers: SE

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:48 PM

Superintendent Engineer Sargodha Circle Munawar Khan said that several steps are being taken by FESCO to facilitate consumers in the wake of summer season; in this regard the Bifurcation work of 11KV feeder kotmomin is in final stages of completion for provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers and which will cost 44.80 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer Sargodha Circle Munawar Khan said that several steps are being taken by FESCO to facilitate consumers in the wake of summer season; in this regard the Bifurcation work of 11KV feeder kotmomin is in final stages of completion for provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers and which will cost 44.80 million.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Monday.

He said that after Bifurcation of feeder the issue of low voltage and overloading of electricity in Tehsil Kotmonin's areas would permanently eliminated adding that similarly for Khushab and Johrabad areas work was on Jabbi and Hadali feeders was underway with a cost of 34.80 million and with cost of 48.25 million the Bifurcation of Quaidabad Rural feeder work was also underway so that the uninterrupted electricity could be provided to the Quaidabad's domestic, agri and industrial customers in Summer season, he added.

