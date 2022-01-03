UrduPoint.com

Several Students Injured In Clash Between Two Groups At International Islamic University Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Several students injured in clash between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad

A large number of students sustained injuries in a fight that broke out between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of students sustained injuries in a fight that broke out between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

During a protest at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), students punched, kicked and pushed each other and chanted slogans as well.

According to university official the police reached at the site and defused the situation.

"We'll ensure action is taken against the students who were involved in the fight", the university official said adding that the varsity would not tolerate any disturbancein the institution.

Till filing of this report, police were present in the university and the situation was under control.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Police SITE International Islamic University

Recent Stories

PKI urges govt to review its decision on sales tax ..

PKI urges govt to review its decision on sales tax exemption withdrawal

4 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intesti ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intestinal blockage

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Ja ..

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Jan 2022

4 minutes ago
 AJ&K IRD Clinches LAUREL ACHIAJK Inland Revenue de ..

AJ&K IRD Clinches LAUREL ACHIAJK Inland Revenue department collects Rs.11.245 bl ..

4 minutes ago
 Senior Russian, French, German Advisers to Meet in ..

Senior Russian, French, German Advisers to Meet in Moscow on January 6 - Source

4 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance for corrupt elements: DG ET&NC

Zero-tolerance for corrupt elements: DG ET&NC

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.