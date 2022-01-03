Several students injured in clash between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad

A large number of students sustained injuries in a fight that broke out between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of students sustained injuries in a fight that broke out between two groups at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

During a protest at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), students punched, kicked and pushed each other and chanted slogans as well.

According to university official the police reached at the site and defused the situation.

"We'll ensure action is taken against the students who were involved in the fight", the university official said adding that the varsity would not tolerate any disturbancein the institution.

Till filing of this report, police were present in the university and the situation was under control.