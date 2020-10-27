Several suspects held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The police raided various areas and arrested several criminals in a search operation on Tuesday.

DSP Sadar Circle Imran Abbas said police teams with other law enforcement agencies conducted the search operation in Ugoki and arrested more than 20 suspects besides recovering liquor and drugs.

The DSP added the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of crime from these areas.