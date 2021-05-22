Several vehicles collided on Motorway due to post harvest fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Spokesman National Highways & Motorways Police said on Friday that several vehicles were collided on Motorway in an accident near Sheikhupura due to post-harvest fire.

"However, no casualties were reported", he said in a statement issued here.

He said local farmers once again violated the law as it was illegal and extremely dangerous to set fire to crop residues near motorways.

He said that Motorways police have also requested the district administration to take legal action against such farmers.

According to details, a fire broke out in the fields adjacent to the motorway, causing smoke which affected the visibility and several vehicles collided. Motorway police immediately rushed to the spot and overcame the situation.

Legal action was being taken against those responsible.