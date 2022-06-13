Several vehicles fined for wrong parking

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was taking strict action against wrong parking and fined several vehicles on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was taking strict action against wrong parking and fined several vehicles on Tuesday.

A campaign was launched against wrong parking following Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanvir directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, a news release said.

The SSP (Traffic) had directed all zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous Attitude with citizens. He said people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers.

He directed the ITP to educate citizens on traffic laws so it can be implemented in true letter and spirit.

"it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort will be made for the purpose," the SSP maintained.