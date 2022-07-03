UrduPoint.com

Several Vehicles Fined Over Wrong Parking

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Several vehicles fined over wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday fined several vehicles for wrong parking, said its spokesman.

He said ITP was taking strict actions against wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital.

All Zonal DSPs were directed to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

People should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.

It is the right of pedestrian to use footpaths and vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers.

An awareness campaign underway to sensitize people on traffic laws, the spokesman maintained.

"It is top priority of ITP to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort will be made for the purpose," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

10 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

19 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

19 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.