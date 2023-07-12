Open Menu

Several Villages Inundated In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Several villages inundated in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Several villages were inundated as water level in River Sutlej is rising constantly.

Rescue teams were seen busy in shifted people residing in catchment areas of River Sutlej. The teams have so far shifted 200 people marooned in floodwater to safer places.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, a Rescue-1122 spokesman said that rescue teams equipped with 27 boats had been deputed at 10 locations of the flood hit areas which were shifted people to safer places.

He said that water flow in River Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala was recorded 70,000 cusecs and the level was rising.

