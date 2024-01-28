Open Menu

Several Violators Face Music For Ignoring Building Rules In Murree: ADCR Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Murree Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was taking strict action against illegal constructions and several violators had faced music for ignoring the building rules, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Murree Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz on Sunday.

He informed that the operation against the rules violators under his supervision was being conducted on daily basis.

Grand operation was underway against illegal constructions at various places including Kuldana, Jhika Gali, Cart Road, New Murree Road, Express Highway and on other roads, he said. The administration had demolished several illegal constructions in different areas, he informed.

The administration also confiscated the construction material, he said adding, illegal construction of many buildings was stopped and the under construction structures were sealed. The ADCR Murree said that no one would be allowed to indulge in illegal construction activities.

He further informed that wherever illegal constructions were taking place, these buildings were being sealed.

On the directives of the Punjab government, bringing construction materials into Murree was strictly prohibited, Qasim Ijaz said adding, the construction material being confiscated by the administration would not be returned to the owners.

The operation was being conducted in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, he added.

