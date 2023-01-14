Severe chill grips upper Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Severe cold and snowfall on Saturday gripped Parachinar and other parts of the upper parts of tribal district Kurram where the people have restricted their movements.

The mercury in Parachinar has dropped to minus 10C and standing water has frozen, resulting in the closer of bazaars in Parachinar as shopkeepers belonging to far-flung localities did not arrive to open their businesses.

The residents of Upper Kurram are using Angeethi (stoves) to warm and protect themselves against severe cold.