Severe Cold Leads To Rise In Illnesses Among Children
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Sargodha is currently experiencing severe cold and fog, causing a surge in illnesses such as flu, cough, and fever.
Talking to APP here on Monday, renowned pediatrician Dr. Nauman Khalid Qureshi urged parents to take extra precautions to protect their children from the harsh weather.
Dr. Nauman Qureshi emphasized the importance of keeping children warm by ensuring they wear appropriate clothing and consume warm, nutritious foods. He highlighted that the cold weather has significantly increased the risk of pneumonia among children, urging parents to take necessary preventive measures.
The pediatrician advised parents to cover their children’s heads and avoid exposing them to the cold unnecessarily. "Keep children indoors as much as possible, avoid cold and sour foods, and completely refrain from fried items, which can severely harm their health," he stated.
He stressed the importance of immediate medical attention if a child shows symptoms of flu or cough to prevent the development of more severe illnesses. Dr Nauman Qureshi encouraged parents to remain vigilant and not neglect their children’s health during this challenging season.
