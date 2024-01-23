Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

The bone-chilling cold continues to tighten its grip on Kashmir as occupied Srinagar shivers at a low of minus 5.0°C, 2.7°C below the seasonal norm in the wee hours of Tuesday, according to a report reaching here Tuesday evening from across the Line of Control (LoC)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The bone-chilling cold continues to tighten its grip on Kashmir as occupied Srinagar shivers at a low of minus 5.0°C, 2.7°C below the seasonal norm in the wee hours of Tuesday, according to a report reaching here Tuesday evening from across the Line of Control (LoC).

"The Occupied State meteorological department forecasts the possibility of a wet spell from January 25 to February 1, adding another layer of challenge to the freezing temperatures," the report revealed.

Quoting a meteorological department official in Srinagar, the report continued: Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.8°C, Pahalgam reached minus 6.2°C, and Gulmarg settled at minus 4.0°C. These temperatures, while frigid, present fluctuations compared to the previous night but still maintain their icy hold.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9°C, while Jammu marked 5.0°C, both showing variations from the previous night's readings. The iconic ski resort, Gulmarg, remains notably warmer than usual at minus 4.0°C.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain dry till January 24. However, from January 25-26, the forecast anticipates generally cloudy weather with light snow in isolated higher reaches. Further, from January 27-28, cloudy conditions with light rain/snow over scattered places are likely. The period from January 29-31 is poised for light to moderate rain/snow at many places, with a possibility of scattered precipitation on February 1.

