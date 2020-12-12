UrduPoint.com
Severe Cold Wave Grips AJK; Chillness To Persist With A Boom: Experts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Severe cold wave grips AJK; Chillness to persist with a boom: Experts

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Suddenly emerged cold and chilly weather conditions are much predicted to persist over the next one week across the scenic mountainous Azad Jammu & Kashmir, which had already fallen in the grip of severe dry spell and chillness.

A lot of people have fallen sick suffering with flue and fever following continued dryness amidst severe chillness since past one week particularly.

Sharing to APP here Saturday evening, the concerned official sources said that the chilly and freezing night temperature would continue for next one week at the upper reaches of the state and the next reign of rains in plains and snowfall at the heights was forecast already started since Wednesday night.

"At the same time, since the ongoing rising cold wave conditions are likely to persist during next one week and people should not expect relief from the prevailing cold spell", experts opined.

"There are chances that the chill may increase and people should be ready for it. Both the day and night temperatures are likely to remain same during this week and there are chances that nights would be more freezing in the areas located on the snow-clad upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys in Muzaffarabad division as well as Rawalakot in Poonch division", the experts observed.

