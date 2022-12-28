UrduPoint.com

Severe Cold Wave, Parents Demand Increase In Winter Vacations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Severe cold wave, parents demand increase in winter vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The severe cold wave across the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, caused severe mental anguish to the parents of school-going children.

Parents said that in extreme cold and smog they hesitated to send their children to school. They demanded the Federal government to increase the winter vacations in view of the severe cold wave.

The parents said that the Punjab government has announced the extension of the vacations in this regard.

The parents said that the smog and fog are increasing along with the severity of the cold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They recalled that in the announcement issued by the School education Department Punjab, it has been said that after the winter vacation, all public and private educational institutions will open from January 9. Winter vacation in all government, non-government and private educational institutions in the province of Punjab will be from December 24, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

