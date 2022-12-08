Severe cold weather not good for vegetables and fruit gardens

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to implement the department recommended guidelines to protect vegetables and fruit gardens from severe cold weather.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to implement the department recommended guidelines to protect vegetables and fruit gardens from severe cold weather.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that plants should be covered with plastic sheets and incase farmers use fertiliser sacks to cover plants then they must keep their open from downside.

He said that cold weather could also affect vegetables sown in tunnel, keeping in view the farmers should close mouth of tunnels during extreme cold nights.

Spokesman said, "Cold weather puts negative impact on growth of plants which ultimately causes low production."