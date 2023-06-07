UrduPoint.com

Severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) Moves Northward: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) moves northward: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Wednesday that the Cyclonic Storm (CS) "BIPARJOY" has moved northward during the past 12 hours and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

In its third alert issued here, the PMD said that the severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) was now lying near Latitude 12.8°N and Longitude 66.1°E about 1340km south of Karachi. Maximum sustained surface winds are 90-100 Km/hour gust 120 Km/hour around the system center.

Due to favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32 degree Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) today evening/night and continue to move in north/northwest direction.

Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Storm Alert

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAEâ€™s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

12 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

55 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.