Severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) moves northward: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Wednesday that the Cyclonic Storm (CS) "BIPARJOY" has moved northward during the past 12 hours and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

In its third alert issued here, the PMD said that the severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) was now lying near Latitude 12.8°N and Longitude 66.1°E about 1340km south of Karachi. Maximum sustained surface winds are 90-100 Km/hour gust 120 Km/hour around the system center.

Due to favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32 degree Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) today evening/night and continue to move in north/northwest direction.

Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.