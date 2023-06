Severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) moves northward: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed on Wednesday that the Cyclonic Storm (CS) "BIPARJOY" has moved northward during the past 12 hours and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

In its third alert issued here, the PMD said that the severe Cyclone Storm (BIPARJOY) was now lying near Latitude 12.8N and Longitude 66.1E about 1340km south of Karachi. Maximum sustained surface winds are 90-100 Km/hour gust 120 Km/hour around the system center.

Due to favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32 degree Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) today evening/night and continue to move in north/northwest direction.

Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.