Severe Dust Storm Alert For Western & Southern Pakistan, Balochistan To Be Hit Hardest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A powerful dust storm is forecast to hit Western and Southern Pakistan starting Tuesday, (May 27th), with Balochistan likely to be the most affected region.

According to an advisory from NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), dust concentrations are expected to be extremely high, possibly surpassing 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter (1000 µg/m³).

The dust storm, accompanied by strong winds, poses a significant risk to infrastructure, including potential damage to structures, vehicles, and power lines.

Reduced visibility due to the thick dust could also lead to a surge in accident risks.

Authorities urge residents in affected areas to take immediate precautions. It is strongly advised to avoid standing near trees, billboards, and unstable structures.

These objects are highly susceptible to damage and collapse in strong winds.

Park vehicles in covered and secure areas to minimize the risk of damage. Limit movement during the storm. If travel is unavoidable, exercise extreme caution.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an impact-based weather alert and advises the public to stay informed by following updates on the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App. This app provides timely risk communication, critical alerts, and guidance on necessary actions during emergencies.

While the dust is likely to ease gradually by Tuesday night, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety throughout the duration of the storm.

