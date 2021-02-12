Severe earthquake jolts most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Severe earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and most parts of the country on Friday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Islamabad, the earthquake originated at 22:02 PST and its magnitude was 6.4 on Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was Tajikistan, it was further said.