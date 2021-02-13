Severe earthquake jolts most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Severe earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of the country on Friday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Islamabad, the earthquake originated at 22:02 PST and its magnitude was 6.4 on Richter scale while it was 80 km deep. The epicenter of the earthquake was Tajikistan, it was further said.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the Magnitude was 5.9, location 38.132°N 73.569°E± 5.6 km, Depth 91.6 km± 4.3 and Time 2021-02-12 17:01:34.628 UTC.

According to EMSC, an independent Scientific Organization, strong earthquake jolted Tajikistan. Initial estimates place it at 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Attock, Lower Dir, Peshawar, North Waziristan, Swat, Mardan, Chitral, Buner, Malakand, Pashin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Killa Abdullah, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Jolts were also reported from neighboring countries of India and Afghanistan.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was initially reported by the earthquake.

The earthquake also shook multiple parts of Punjab including the provincial capital on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesman said that no emergency call after the earthquake was received at Rescue 1122 helpline yet, while Director General Rescue 1122 has directed the rescuers to remain on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.