Severe earthquake jolts various cities of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Sever earthquake jolts were felt on Tuesday evening in different parts of the country including Federal Capital, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 5.8 at rector scale with the epicenter located north west of Jehlum city.

The depth of the earthquake has been recorded 10 km, according to the details.

Tremors were felt for almost 50 seconds in various cities of the country including Qasoor, Daska, Gujrat, Chinyot, Jhang, Sahiwal and Murree including northern areas of the country.

People came out of their homes and offices reciting Kalma Tayyaba while no news of causalities have been received so far.