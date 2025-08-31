Open Menu

Severe Flooding In Rivers, Rains Trigger Mass Evacuations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Severe flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers as well as heavy rains have triggered mass evacuations across Punjab, with officials now warning that over 1.65 million people along both banks of the rivers are at risk.

The crisis has deepened due to a fresh spell of heavy rains and a barrage breach in India, prompting authorities to revise displacement estimates and issue a high-level flood alert.

According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rains are expected in the upper catchment areas until Sept 3, raising the risk of high floods in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers from Sept 1 to 5. Commissioners of Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur divisions have been directed to remain on high alert by Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed.

The PDMA has issued alerts to the local government, agriculture, irrigation, health, forests, livestock, and transport departments to ensure preparedness. Emergency control rooms are fully activated on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with staff deployed round the clock.

Rescue officials reported that more than 5,000 people have already been shifted to safe locations in Lahore. Over 700 Punjab Police vehicles and 40 boats are being used in evacuation operations. Inspector General of Police has also instructed police units to intensify rescue and relief efforts in flood-hit areas.

