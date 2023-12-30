Open Menu

Severe Fog Disrupts Traffic In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Severe fog disrupts traffic in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Heavy fog and smog have disrupted traffic on roads in Bahawalpur, especially in the morning due to very low visibility on Saturday.

The Bahawalpur region has been receiving dense fog and smog for the last few days.

It used to start in the evening and grip the region by midnight, remaining continuous the next day. The fog or smog is used to decrease visibility levels from five to 10 meters at night and in the morning and disrupt routine traffic.

Traffic was very thin on the roads in Bahawalpur city on Saturday morning due to dense fog. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving fog and smog for the next few days.

Related Topics

Traffic Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of ..

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

11 hours ago
 Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

11 hours ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

11 hours ago
Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

11 hours ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

11 hours ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

11 hours ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

11 hours ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

11 hours ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan