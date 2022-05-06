UrduPoint.com

Severe Heat Wave Likely To Persist In Southern KP

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 06:05 PM

Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heat wave conditions in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next week, said a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners of the province here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heat wave conditions in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next week, said a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners of the province here on Friday.

It said that a high pressure system in the upper atmosphere is likely to prevail over the region during next week and under the influence of this system the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the province especially in the southern parts from Sunday (May 07, 2022).

It said that day temperatures (maximum temperatures) are likely to remain 07-09 C above normal in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The possible impacts of the high pressure system are that very hot and dry weather conditions may cause heat stroke, water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.

The high maximum temperature may enhance the snow melt in northern areas of the province and lead to increase the base flow in the rivers during the the period.

The farmers have been advised to manage crop water accordingly and the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

To avoid any loss of life, damage to crops and animals, the concerned authorities have been directed to take all precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Water Heat Wave Lead May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lav ..

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lavrov's Controversial Statement ..

1 minute ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

1 minute ago
 6 injured in honey bees attack

6 injured in honey bees attack

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

4 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9 ..

US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9-10 - Mission

4 minutes ago
 US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate S ..

US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.