Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heat wave conditions in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next week, said a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners of the province here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heat wave conditions in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next week, said a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners of the province here on Friday.

It said that a high pressure system in the upper atmosphere is likely to prevail over the region during next week and under the influence of this system the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the province especially in the southern parts from Sunday (May 07, 2022).

It said that day temperatures (maximum temperatures) are likely to remain 07-09 C above normal in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The possible impacts of the high pressure system are that very hot and dry weather conditions may cause heat stroke, water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.

The high maximum temperature may enhance the snow melt in northern areas of the province and lead to increase the base flow in the rivers during the the period.

The farmers have been advised to manage crop water accordingly and the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

To avoid any loss of life, damage to crops and animals, the concerned authorities have been directed to take all precautionary measures.