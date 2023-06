Severe heat wave to prevail in Punjab by June 24

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Severe heat wave with a temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius is expected to prevail in the provincial capital and other areas of Punjab by June 24, said Meteorological department here on Wednesday.

A heatwave alert posted on the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) website shows that the metropolis was experiencing a heat wave since morning with hot winds blowing at 10-15 knots with 45 percent humidity level. It added that maximum temperature in Lahore may go up to 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Day temperatures are likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country during next four days and mercury level is likely to remain 04-06C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and likely to remain 02-04C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Very hot & humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while dust raising/gusty winds are likely in plain areas during next 24 hours.

Health experts have advised the citizens to ensure adopting special preventive measures to protect themselves, especially children from heat-related illnesses.

Talking to APP, Medical Superintendent Mian Munshi Hospital Dr Adnanul Qamar said that parents and teachers must put in place the measures to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extremely hot weather as children and young people were more susceptible to heat stress.

He added that symptoms of heat illness included heavy sweating, cold, pale or clammy skin, fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, and headache.

He said that heat stress could be induced by high temperatures, heavy workloads, and clothing inappropriate for heat and humidity.

In the wake of heat wave, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)through its advisory, has advised the people to take necessary measures.