UrduPoint.com

Severe Heatwave Condition Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Severe heatwave condition forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted severe heatwave condition during the next 24 hours in most districts of the Sindh province.

Whereas, dust raising winds are likely to prevail in Sukkar and adjoining areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the met department has predicted heatwave conditions in the province from May 8 to May13.

The minimum and maximum temperature is forecast in the range of 36-38 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 41-43 degrees Centigrade Hyderabad, 46-48 degrees Centigrade in Sukkur, 39-41 degrees Centigrade in Thatta, 48-50 degrees Centigrade in Mohenjo-Daro, 48-50 degrees Centigrade in Dadu, 45-47 degrees Centigrade in Mithi,and 47-49 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah during the next 24 hours.

Mostly, severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

14 minutes ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

30 minutes ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

1 hour ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.