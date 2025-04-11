Severe Heatwave Expected Across Country Next Week: PMD Warns
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions likely to grip the country during the coming week due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere from April 13.
According to the Met Office, most parts of the country will experience rising temperatures, with the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan expected to face severe heatwave conditions from Monday, April 14.
Daytime temperatures in these areas may remain 6-8 degrees Celsius above normal from April 13 to 18.
In the northern and central parts - including upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir - the temperatures are predicted to be 4-6 C above normal from April 14 to 18.
Night temperatures are also expected to remain higher than usual throughout the forecast period.
Excessive heating may also result in duststorms and windstorms, potentially damaging vulnerable infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.
The general public, particularly children, women, and senior citizens, are advised to avoid direct sun exposure and remain well-hydrated.
Farmers are urged to manage their crop activities, particularly wheat harvesting, according to the forecast, and ensure the safety of livestock.
Rising temperatures in northern areas may lead to an accelerated snow melt between April 14 and 18, increasing the risk of flooding.
All concerned authorities have been instructed to stay alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential risks.
The PMD has urged citizens to stay informed and follow the latest updates by visiting the official website: https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/.
