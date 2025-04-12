Severe Heatwave Expected Across Punjab From April 13: PDMA Issues Alert
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about an
impending severe heatwave expected to grip Punjab, including Lahore, starting April 13.
According to a press release issued on Saturday, temperatures in south Punjab are projected
to rise 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal, while upper Punjab may experience a 4 to 6 degree
increase between April 14 and 18.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain on high alert. He also advised the public—particularly children, women, and the elderly—to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated.
Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia noted that nighttime temperatures will also remain abnormally high, with a potential risk of dusty winds and storms due to the intense heat.
He urged farmers to take precautionary steps to protect their crops and livestock.
Rescue 1122 teams have been placed on high alert to assist those suffering from heatstroke and dehydration. The PDMA has directed the setup of relief camps in urban areas, ensuring access to clean drinking water, oral rehydration salts (ORS), and first aid facilities. Additionally, mobile health teams will be mobilized to manage heat-related emergencies.
Officials also warned that the increased heat intensity may accelerate the melting of snow in northern regions, potentially affecting water flow in rivers.
