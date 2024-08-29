Open Menu

Severe Rains In Gilgit-Baltistan Disrupts Daily Life

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Severe rains in Gilgit-Baltistan disrupts daily life

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Severe rains in Gilgit-Baltistan have severely disrupted daily life.

The Karakoram Highway, Baltistan Express way and Astore Road are closed at various points due to landslides and rockfalls. Thousands of passengers are stranded due to the closure of these roads.

The restoration work on the Baltistan Highway has not started yet.

The Baltistan Highway is closed at Treako and Rondo. The Karakoram Highway is closed at Gandalo.

The Astore-Gilgit road is closed at Mashkin due to landsliding.

The power and water supply systems have also been affected due to the heavy rains.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between Gilgit and Islamabad have been canceled for the past two days due to bad weather.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Water Road Gilgit Baltistan PIA Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

6 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

6 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

7 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

9 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

10 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

11 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan