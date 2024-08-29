Severe Rains In Gilgit-Baltistan Disrupts Daily Life
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Severe rains in Gilgit-Baltistan have severely disrupted daily life.
The Karakoram Highway, Baltistan Express way and Astore Road are closed at various points due to landslides and rockfalls. Thousands of passengers are stranded due to the closure of these roads.
The restoration work on the Baltistan Highway has not started yet.
The Baltistan Highway is closed at Treako and Rondo. The Karakoram Highway is closed at Gandalo.
The Astore-Gilgit road is closed at Mashkin due to landsliding.
The power and water supply systems have also been affected due to the heavy rains.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between Gilgit and Islamabad have been canceled for the past two days due to bad weather.
