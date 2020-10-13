UrduPoint.com
Severe Shortage Of Petroleum Products In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Severe shortage of petroleum products in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The apathy of the Modi-led fascist Indian government to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people has led to severe shortage of petroleum products in the valley, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the visible signs of disrupted supply of petroleum were seen at empty petrol pumps in many parts of Kashmir, the other day. Several people across the valley, especially in Srinagar, had to return from petrol pumps without fuel for their vehicles on Monday.

People were seen visiting different fuel stations in the city looking for the elusive fuel. The dearth of petrol led to severe panic among the public.

"I visited Bemina petrol pump early morning but couldn't find any fuel there.

Then I visited it again in the day, but there was again the same scenario. I had to then drive a few kilometers to Nowgam, after enquiring from a friend about availability of fuel there," said Arif Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.

Similarly complaining of the unavailability of fuel, Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Islamabad, told media that he was surprised to witness the dearth of fuel at the petrol pump in the district during the day.

"I was amazed to see that there was no fuel available at our nearby fuel station. I then checked with several other fuel stations around and luckily managed to get a few litres after much effort," Ahmad said.

