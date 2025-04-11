Severe Storms Disrupt Power Supply Across MEPCO Region
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Heavy rain and powerful windstorms have disrupted electricity supply across various areas under the jurisdiction of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO),here on Friday.
According to the MEPCO spokesperson,multiple feeders have tripped in Multan,Muzaffargarh,Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur,leaving several localities without power.
In response to the situation,Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Engineer,Gul Muhammad Zahid has issued a high alert to all operational officers,directing them to remain fully prepared for emergency restoration efforts.
The Power Control Center and control rooms at the circle level have been instructed to closely monitor the electricity supply and provide timely updates.
The CEO has further emphasized that power restoration should begin immediately after the storm subsides, particularly for the affected feeders.
He also underscored the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols (SOPs) by field staff during restoration work.
MEPCO assures the public that all possible measures are being taken to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad1 second ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners4 seconds ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar9 seconds ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide10 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday10 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics10 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory20 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding20 minutes ago
-
Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar30 minutes ago
-
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued40 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony40 minutes ago
-
Protest held to show solidarity with palestinian people50 minutes ago