Open Menu

Severe Storms Disrupt Power Supply Across MEPCO Region

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Severe storms disrupt power supply across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Heavy rain and powerful windstorms have disrupted electricity supply across various areas under the jurisdiction of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO),here on Friday.

According to the MEPCO spokesperson,multiple feeders have tripped in Multan,Muzaffargarh,Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur,leaving several localities without power.

In response to the situation,Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Engineer,Gul Muhammad Zahid has issued a high alert to all operational officers,directing them to remain fully prepared for emergency restoration efforts.

The Power Control Center and control rooms at the circle level have been instructed to closely monitor the electricity supply and provide timely updates.

The CEO has further emphasized that power restoration should begin immediately after the storm subsides, particularly for the affected feeders.

He also underscored the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols (SOPs) by field staff during restoration work.

MEPCO assures the public that all possible measures are being taken to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan