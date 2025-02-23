Open Menu

SEWA, CTD Organize 4th Festival At Children Park Sakrand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Sindh education Welfare Association (SEWA) in collaboration with the Culture and Tourism Department Government of Sindh organized the 4th Festival at Children Park at Sakrand.

Guest of honor of the festival was Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Ghulam Qadir Chandio while local leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Sardar Abdul Sattar Keerio, Syed Uzair Akhtar Shah Chairman Town Committee Sakrand, Ahsan Ahmad Chairman Sewa, Syed Mehboob Ali Shah Chairman Sewa, Syed Qurban Ali Shah President Sewa,

Director of Culture Sher Muhammad Mahar, Abdul Qadir Unar, Ghulam Mustafa Kamber, Abdul Kali Chandio, Dhani Bakhsh Mallah, Arz Muhammad Chandio, Asif Khanzada President Youth Wing also attended the festival as special guests.

Expressing their views, guests said that utilizing such platforms help serve humanity and become a source of entertainment and help poor people.

They said that at present the public is facing various problems for which every citizen has to play his role individually and collectively along with extending full support to the government to solve the common issues linked with agriculture, environmental changes and livestock.

Guests said that it is necessary to organize such events and have to move forward for holding such seminars and festivals and other awareness programs in order to develop our country, province and division.

The dignitaries were present in large numbers and enjoyed the festival.

The guests and festival administration were presented Sindhi Ajrak and other gifts on the occasion.

APP/rzq-nsm

