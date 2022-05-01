UrduPoint.com

SEWA Holds Torch Bearing Rally To Mark "Int'l Labour Day"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022

SEWA holds torch bearing rally to mark "Int'l Labour Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Sindh University Employees Welfare Association (SEWA), an organization of University employees, on Saturday organized a torch-bearing rally in Jamshoro to mark International Labour Day.

Employees of Sindh University, carrying torches in their hands, participated in the rally to pay tribute to the martyrs of Chicago and raised slogans in favor of the workers.

The rally participants demanded that practical steps be taken to end the injustices done to the workers of Sindh and stressed that they must be paid fair wages keeping in view of the growing inflation.

They said that the 8 hours of work being taken from the workers today is the result of the sacrifices of the workers in Chicago for which they rendered their lives in a struggle for rights of the labourers.

The university employees said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had announced a minimum wage for the labourer as Rs. 25,000 per month but this decision is not being implemented in majority of the institutions, specially private sector.

They demanded that the PM's decision for enhancement of minimum wage should be implemented in letter and sprit so that workers could get justified wages.

