Sewage grown vegetable destroyed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Thursday destroyed sewage grown vegetables over 16 kanals area of land in Sillanwali tehsil area.

According to a press release issued by PFA, a PFA team equipped with tractor inspected vegetables grown on 40 kanal area and destroyed sewage grown spinach crop over 16-kanal land.

A spokesman for Punjab Food Authority said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewerage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers on violation.