Sewage-grown Vegetables Destroyed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday destroyed vegetables grown with waste water spread over a 20 kanal area of land in Bhakar district.

According to a press release, a PFA team equipped with a tractor inspected vegetables grown in the Lal Darwaesh area of Bhakar and destroyed the cabbage crop, which was being irrigated with sewage.

A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority said that there was a ban on the cultivation of sewage-grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against farmers on the violation.

