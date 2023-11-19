Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday destroyed vegetables grown with waste water spread over a 20 kanal area of land in Bhakar district.

According to a press release, a PFA team equipped with a tractor inspected vegetables grown in the Lal Darwaesh area of Bhakar and destroyed the cabbage crop, which was being irrigated with sewage.

A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority said that there was a ban on the cultivation of sewage-grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against farmers on the violation.