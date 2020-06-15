UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sewage Water Inundates Graves In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:33 PM

Sewage water inundates graves in Muzaffargarh

Sewage water inundated graves in a local graveyard which has been accumulated in railway ground of old locality, Tilkot

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sewage water inundated graves in a local graveyard which has been accumulated in railway ground of old locality, Tilkot.

Several graves of a local graveyard adjacent to Baba Peer Paratha tomb inundated due to the sewage water.

The resident of the area complained that water has been gathered in the area for long time and despite requests, Municipal Corporation had never paid attention to this issue.

They said that they were at risk of contacting diseases owing to the water adding that they were much concerned about inaundating of their forefathers graves because it has entered the nearby graveyard now.

Some of the graves have dumped, they said and requested that official concerned should pay attention to this issue urgently.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation administrator and DC, Amjad Suhaib said that the issue would be resolved on top priority.

He informed graveyard would also be protected and relief would be extended to local people.

Related Topics

Water Top

Recent Stories

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

3 minutes ago

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

37 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

48 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.