Sewer cleaner,rescuer of two fellows, laid to rest

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) -:Funeral prayer of WASA sewer cleaner who fell into main sewer hole, after saving his two fellows from the sewer line, was offered here on Tuesday.

WASA spokesman said that Khadim (32), resident of Muzaffarabad bridge, fell into the main sewer hole yesterday after rescuing his fellows Ramzan and his son Yusuf from the sewer line during cleanliness operation and died.

Managing Director water and sanitation authority Rao Muhammad Qasim, officers and employees attended the prayer.

The MD expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul peace.