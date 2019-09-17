UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sewer Cleaner,rescuer Of Two Fellows, Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Sewer cleaner,rescuer of two fellows, laid to rest

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) -:Funeral prayer of WASA sewer cleaner who fell into main sewer hole, after saving his two fellows from the sewer line, was offered here on Tuesday.

WASA spokesman said that Khadim (32), resident of Muzaffarabad bridge, fell into the main sewer hole yesterday after rescuing his fellows Ramzan and his son Yusuf from the sewer line during cleanliness operation and died.

Managing Director water and sanitation authority Rao Muhammad Qasim, officers and employees attended the prayer.

The MD expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul peace.

Related Topics

Water Died Muzaffarabad Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.