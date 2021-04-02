UrduPoint.com
Sewer Connections Of 87 Defaulters Disconnected Over Non Payment Of Dues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Sewer connections of 87 defaulters disconnected over non payment of dues

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected the sewerage connections of 87 defaulters over non payment of dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected the sewerage connections of 87 defaulters over non payment of dues.

WASA teams have speed up operation against domestic, commercial and residential colonies defaulters.

The special disconnection teams led by Director Recovery Bilal Rauf have launched crackdown against defaulters and disconnected the sewer connections of defaulters.

The defaulters were given deadline to ensure payment of Wasa dues rather the sewer connections will be disconnected besides this strict legal action also be taken.

