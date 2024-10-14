Sewer Pipe Repair Operation Completed:
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The repair operation for the broken 72-inch sewer pipe under the Lower Jhelum Canal was successfully completed on Monday morning after an all-night effort.
In this regard,Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem said that the flow of canal water to urban areas has been halted.
The next phase would involve replacing the pipe once the canal is dry,he said.
The DC also mentioned that operations to remove water from low-lying areas using sucker machines and de-watering sets were started.
Additional sucker machines were requested from nearby districts to aid in the operation, while field hospitals and Suzuki Bolan clinics were being set up in the affected areas,he informed.
Muhammad Waseem said families unable to reach the camp site were being provided breakfast at their homes.
He said the government and private educational institutions in the affected areas, including Babu Mohalla, Suleman Pura Corporation Town, Istiqlalabad Colony, Hameed Town Society Colony, Aziz Bhatti Town, Maqam Hayat Madina Colony, Abeer Colony, Shaheen Chowk Blocks 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 16, and others, would remain closed up till operation work completed.
The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem urged citizens to avoid gathering at the repair site to ensure the work can be completed smoothly.
