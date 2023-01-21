Sewerage channels' clearing continues: MD WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Saturday that clearing of sewerage channels in the city was in progress currently.

Visiting various sites here on Saturday, he reviewed desilting campaign in Saeed Abad Chennel-1 and directed the WASA staff to use heavy machinery for removing silt from sewerage channels and lines.

He also supervised desilting process of main channel-III from Jawad Club Chowk to Chakera and appreciated the performance of staff.