Sewerage connection work begins in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss plans for the Provincial Sewerage Action Program (PSAP) at the commissioner's office.

According to the DC Office, the meeting announced that pipe-laying work to connect sewerage lines on Farid Town Road and College Road will commence tonight at College Chowk with completion expected within two days.

The Commissioner instructed that measures be taken to minimize inconvenience for residents and emphasized coordination with traffic police to manage traffic flow.

Expressing concern over slow progress on road rehabilitation on Aadatla Road and Farid Town, he urged for expedited work to meet deadlines and relieve citizens.

Municipal Officer Javed Anwar Gondal reported that digitization of old Building Branch files is underway, with 1,842 files already completed.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of finishing this task promptly to ensure public access to records.

Additionally, Municipal Officer Payam Ghani informed the meeting that efforts to remove encroachments from Pakpatan Bazaar have begun, with plans to tackle other markets afterward.

APP/mwr/378