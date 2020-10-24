UrduPoint.com
Sewerage Issue Of City To Be Resolved Soon: Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar said Saturday the government was paying special focus on sewerage related issue of the city which would be resolved soon.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of different sewerage projects at Nawabpur road here, he said the residents of the historical city were facing sewerage related issues for the last many years.

He said the issue had been neglected in the past but the incumbent government was paying attention to resolve it.

He said that provincial government had released funds of over two billion for sewerage schemes.

Work continued on various sewerage schemes on fast pace, he added.

Dogar said the government was committed to resolve public issues and provide maximum facilities to them. He said that early completion of development projects was top priority of the incumbent government.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal briefed that five kilometer sewerage lines of 24 to 55 inches would be replaced at Nawabpur road.

He informed that six kilometer sewerage lines of 18 to 36 inches would be replaced at Bawa Safra to Ali Chowk at a cost of Rs 100 million.

