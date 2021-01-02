UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sewerage Issue To Be Resolved Permanently, Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:08 PM

Sewerage issue to be resolved permanently, Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that incumbent government has decided to resolve the sewerage issue of the city under master plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that incumbent government has decided to resolve the sewerage issue of the city under master plan.

He said that the sewerage line of the city was 40 years old which was creating trouble for citizens.

He expressed these views while paying visit to inspect replacement of sewer lines along with MD WASA Nasir Iqbal at Union Council 30 here on Saturday.

Qureshi assured that the the sewerage issue would be resolved on permanent basis now by upgrading the infrastructure.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the monitoring of ongoing sewer schemes would be ensured regularly.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal ordered to speed up the work on ongoing uplift projects and provision of quick relief to people of this area by utilizing all possible resources.

He directed the contractor to install maximum pipes on daily basis and functioning of sewer connections with new pipe lines.

He called the officials concerned on the spot and issued necessary directions regarding the work.

Related Topics

Visit Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

US Court Dismisses Gov't Suit on Empowering Pence ..

34 seconds ago

Mass rave in France breaks up amid virus fears

35 seconds ago

Attack on Aden's airport 'amounts to a war crime' ..

39 seconds ago

Over 860 Cars Set on Fire on New Year's Night Acro ..

6 minutes ago

Hazara motorway closed at Pano Dheri intersection ..

6 minutes ago

Wheat cultivation targets in Punjab surpassed, as ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.