Sewerage issue to be resolved permanently, Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that incumbent government has decided to resolve the sewerage issue of the city under master plan.

He said that the sewerage line of the city was 40 years old which was creating trouble for citizens.

He expressed these views while paying visit to inspect replacement of sewer lines along with MD WASA Nasir Iqbal at Union Council 30 here on Saturday.

Qureshi assured that the the sewerage issue would be resolved on permanent basis now by upgrading the infrastructure.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the monitoring of ongoing sewer schemes would be ensured regularly.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal ordered to speed up the work on ongoing uplift projects and provision of quick relief to people of this area by utilizing all possible resources.

He directed the contractor to install maximum pipes on daily basis and functioning of sewer connections with new pipe lines.

He called the officials concerned on the spot and issued necessary directions regarding the work.