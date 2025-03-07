Sewerage line cleaning underway in Khangarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In response to the pressing sewerage issues in Khangarh, Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon has directed the Municipal Committee (MC) Khangarh to take immediate action for cleaning the sewerage lines and drainage of stagnant water.

Under her direct supervision, emergency measures have been implemented to ensure the swift removal of standing water from affected areas. The district administration is actively engaged in addressing sewerage challenges, with DC Memon personally monitoring the progress of the operation.