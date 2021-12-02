UrduPoint.com

Sewerage Line Worth Rs. 100 Million Being Laid: Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said a new sewerage line worth Rs. 100 million was being laid in Union Council Mouza Bhaini.

Addressing a corner meeting arranged here Thursday, he said the government had earmarked hefty funds for launching development schemes in slum areas.

He said boundary wall of the local cemetery was just completed and the streets would be carpeted after completion of new sewerage line.

He said a large quantity of funds was released already for construction and repairing of streets and sewerage system in different parts of the city.

