UrduPoint.com

Sewerage Scheme Inaugurated In Union Council 53

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi here on Monday inaugurated sewerage scheme in Union Council 53

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi here on Monday inaugurated sewerage scheme in Union Council 53.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik stated that Rs 35 million were spent on the sewerage schemes.

The uplift scheme would facilitate thousands of citizens, hailing from different villages including Basti Loharan, Basti Qadirabad, Basti Ahmedabad, Chah Qadirwala and some other adjacent areas. Makhdoom Zain Qureshi in his address, observed that PTI government was ensuring record development projects. He hinted that the government would offer more relief in coming budget. Responding to inflation, he stated that the artificial inflation would be controlled soon.

On this occasion, Malik Tariq, Akbar Ali, Asghar Ali, Malik Rashid Mahmood and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Budget Rashid Ahmedabad From Government Million

Recent Stories

Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX ..

Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX Polo win opener

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 22.5 kg heroin; arrests one

ANF recovers 22.5 kg heroin; arrests one

2 minutes ago
 NATO Issues Overarching Space Policy, Says Covered ..

NATO Issues Overarching Space Policy, Says Covered by Bloc's Collective Security ..

2 minutes ago
 Hundreds Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Ove ..

Hundreds Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Karachi University,SZABIST honors President Arts C ..

Karachi University,SZABIST honors President Arts Council Ahmad Shah

4 minutes ago
 Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Cup of Nations, returns ..

Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Cup of Nations, returns to Arsenal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.