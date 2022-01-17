Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi here on Monday inaugurated sewerage scheme in Union Council 53.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik stated that Rs 35 million were spent on the sewerage schemes.

The uplift scheme would facilitate thousands of citizens, hailing from different villages including Basti Loharan, Basti Qadirabad, Basti Ahmedabad, Chah Qadirwala and some other adjacent areas. Makhdoom Zain Qureshi in his address, observed that PTI government was ensuring record development projects. He hinted that the government would offer more relief in coming budget. Responding to inflation, he stated that the artificial inflation would be controlled soon.

On this occasion, Malik Tariq, Akbar Ali, Asghar Ali, Malik Rashid Mahmood and others were also present.