Sewerage system at Katchehry to start soon: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said sewerage project costing Rs 7.1 million will start soon at District Katchehry here.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized by district bar association here on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner said that free medicines and ECG facilty has been made available at the dispensary of the Katchery while a doctor has also been deputed to ensure medical facility for lawyers.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide maximum facilities to lawyers.

President District Bar Association (DBA) Nazim Khan thanked the deputy commissioner for fulfilling all his pledges for development at district katchehry on demands of the lawyers.