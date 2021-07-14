UrduPoint.com
Sewerage System Being Activated In City: WASA VC

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:12 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is mobilizing all available resources for keeping the sewerage system active in the current monsoon season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is mobilizing all available resources for keeping the sewerage system active in the current monsoon season.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday said that WASA authorities were committed to resolving sewerage issues in the city and public complaints were being redressed promptly.

He said that cleanliness of sewerage system was continued under strict supervision and quality of service delivery was being improved by utilizing available resources.

He said that monsoon had begun and rain water would be drained out by implementing an emergency plan chalked out earlier.

He said that all necessary machinery was functional and field staff had been made vigilant for drainage of rain water from roads especially in slum areas.

He said the performance of field staff was being monitored strictly andwarned that negligent staff would be held accountable.

