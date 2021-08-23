UrduPoint.com

Sewerage System Being Upgraded In Faisalabad: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sewerage system being upgraded in Faisalabad: Farrukh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government will utilise all available resources to provide basic amenities to masses at their doorsteps by improving the performance of Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and other departments.

He was presiding over a meeting at Wasa Head Office here on Monday while Chairman FDA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Managing Director Wasa Abdul Jabbar Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

The state minister directed Wasa authorities to focus on provision of facilitate to masses by launching new projects, in addition to improving working of the existing disposal stations.

He regretted that sewerage system in Faisalabad had almost broken, adding that Samanabad and its adjoining areas were in the worst condition due to overflowing gutters and stagnant sewerage water in various streets.

He said that for his constituency, Rs 470 million projects had been proposed including Rs 247 million for laying new sewer lines and Rs 223 million for improvement of disposal stations.

He said that Rs108 million would be spent on purchase of pumps, generators, sucker and other machinery to improve the sewerage system in Samanabad, Elahi Abad and Ahmad Nagar and other stations.

He said these projects were directly linked with public welfare. Therefore, their completion period must be reduced from three years to one year. In the later phase, disposal stations of Sitara Colony and Gulshan-e-Iqbal would also be refurbished and upgraded.

He said a proposal was also under consideration to construct an open drain from Samanabad to Paharang drain. It will intake the waste water of adjoining localities and discharge it into Paharang drain.

He directed the Wasa management to issue tenders without delay for up-gradation of disposal stations and improvement of sewer lines.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry briefed the state minister about Wasa services.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water All From Government Million

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

49 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

1 hour ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

1 hour ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.