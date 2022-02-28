Sewerage system in Jaranwala to be restored

Sewerage system in Jaranwala will be restored very soon with an estimated cost of Rs.62.7 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Sewerage system in Jaranwala will be restored very soon with an estimated cost of Rs.62.7 million.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that Public Health & Engineering Department prepared feasibility report for restoration of drain system in Jaranwala.

This report has been forwarded to Superintending Engineer Highway Department, he said and added that after its approval and release of funds, de-silting and rehabilitation work of sewerage system near Chak 69-GB would be started.